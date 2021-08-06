Tampa man faces murder charge over fatal dose of ‘date-rape’ drug

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read

TAMPA — A man faces a charge of first-degree murder for providing another man with a fatal dose of a “date-rape” drug, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Bowman, 59, of Tampa, gave the victim the drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB — a strength enhancer, euphoriant and aphrodisiac known as a date-rape drug for helping incapacitate those who take it, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“This man’s reckless decision led to the loss of a human life and landed him behind bars with a murder charge,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “While regret will not do much for him at this point, we hope this case serves as a warning to others.

Bowman called 911 on Nov. 8 to report that someone was unresponsive inside his apartment in the Arbors at Carrollwood. First responders found the victim, 25-year-old Hanibal Mowery, dead at the scene.

An arrest affidavit said Bowman and Mowery were involved in a sexual relationship at the time of his death. Bowman attempted to “render assistance” to Mowery for 30 minutes before calling 911, the affidavit said.

Autopsy and toxicology results later revealed that Mowery’s cause of death was intoxication by GHB.

In an interview after the incident, Bowman told detectives he gave Mowery a drug before his death. He told them he dumped a beverage containing GHB before authorities arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bowman said Mowery was already high before arriving at his apartment, according to a Sheriff’s Office search warrant affidavit. Once there, he gave Mowerey GHB he acquired from a friend, the affidavit said.

Bowman faces a charge of first-degree murder resulting from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He was released from jail early Friday after posting bail.

