Tampa man faces murder charge in shooting death

Tampa police say they arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting on Hampton Lake Drive this week.

Kristopher Chandler faces charges of murder and carrying a concealed weapon, police said. Hillsborough County jail records show he was arrested Saturday afternoon, and the charge is murder in the first degree.

A 40-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning about 7 a.m. in the 8000 block of Hampton Lake Drive, investigators said. Police have not identified the man.

Authorities had not released other details about the shooting as of Sunday morning.