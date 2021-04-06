Tampa man faces murder charge in death of 14-year-old boy

TAMPA — A 29-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy who was struck by a car at a Carrollwood apartment complex earlier this year.

Jose Miguel Ortiz shot a woman who was driving a Lexus sedan in the parking lot at the Place at Carrollwood apartments parking lot on Feb. 7, causing the woman’s car to strike the teen, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the complex about 9:30 p.m. that day and learned that the woman in the Lexus had been involved in a fight there shortly before the crash. Ortiz fired shots at the car and hit the woman at least once, deputies said. The Lexus then struck the teen.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was initially listed in critical condition but has since recovered from her wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She does not face any criminal charges.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the teen or the woman due to its interpretation of Mary’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

Records show Ortiz was arrested at his Tampa home on Monday and booked into the Hillsborough County jail on several charges including first-degree murder, third-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He also faces a probation violation charge for a prior cocaine trafficking case. He was being held Tuesday without bail.