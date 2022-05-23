Tampa man faces murder charge in Largo mobile home park death

A Tampa man has been arrested in connection to the death of a man whose body was found inside a mobile home in Largo on Friday, according to police.

Patrol units were conducting a welfare check at a Buckeye Mobile Home Park residence around 4:41 p.m. Friday when they found the man with “what appeared to be suspicious physical trauma to his body,” the Largo Police Department said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Police did not release the name or age of the man who died, citing Marsy’s Law.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Thomas Henderson Jr., 27, as a suspect, the release said. The two men knew each other but are not related.

Henderson was taken into custody Sunday by deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, according to jail records.

He faces a second-degree murder charge in the man’s death.

Henderson was booked into a Hillsborough County jail, where he is being held without bond.