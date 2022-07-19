Tampa man faces murder charge in Carrollwood slaying

A 26-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found in Carrollwood earlier this year.

Darren Keith Austrew was booked into a Hillsborough County jail Monday and faces a second-degree murder charge, records show. He is being held on a $50,000 bond, with required GPS monitoring.

The woman’s body was found around 3 p.m. Jan. 9 near the 12000 block of Four Oaks Road, deputies said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined Austrew had assaulted the woman before he killed her, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

The release did not say whether Austrew and the woman knew each other or what led detectives to suspect Austrew in the woman’s slaying.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the woman who was killed or the manner of her death.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.