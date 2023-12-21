Tampa man faces murder charges in fentanyl overdose that killed 2

TAMPA — One day last May, paramedics were called to a north Tampa apartment complex, where they found a man unconscious and a bag of white powder lying beside him. While trying to revive him, there came a second call in a neighboring apartment complex, where the medics found another man lying unconscious.

The men were friends and coworkers. Both died from an overdose of fentanyl, according to court records.

Seven months later, Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies arrested the man they say gave the pair the lethal drugs.

Richard Brian Thorpe was booked Wednesday into the Hillsborough County Jail on two first-degree murder charges related to the two deaths.

Thorpe, 40, was charged under a portion of Florida law that allows prosecutors to bring a first-degree murder charge when a person dies as a result of the unlawful distribution of drugs. It is a law that prosecutors have invoked with greater frequency in recent years amid efforts to combat an alarming rise in deaths attributed to fentanyl and other opioid drugs.

An arrest report and accompanying search warrant affidavits detail an investigation that culminated in Thorpe’s arrest.

It began May 5 when authorities found the first man, identified in court records as Christian Castro-Rivera, in an apartment on E 131st Avenue, in Tampa’s University area. He was taken to Advent Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies took the blue baggie that was found beside him and tested the powder inside it, confirming that it was fentanyl, records state.

The second man, identified in records at Cristian Herrera, was found at his apartment complex less than a half-mile away. He was also taken to Advent Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In his apartment bedroom, deputies found another blue baggie with white powder, which also tested positive for fentanyl, according to an arrest report.

Hillsborough sheriff’s detectives examined Herrera’s cell phone, which held text messages with a person listed in his contacts as “Squeek,” according to the report. Squeek’s phone number came back as listed to Thorpe.

The messages reflected a conversation in which Herrera asked for a ride to a “plug,” a street term that deputies said means a drug dealer. The conversation indicated that Herrera was interested in obtaining 2 grams of an unidentified substance from Squeek, according to the report.

The report states that cell phone analysis showed Castro-Rivera and Herrera traveled together to meet Thorpe, but it does not say where. The report indicates Herrera believed he was buying cocaine. Later came another string of text messages.

“Quick question, did you mix that with anything,” read the message from Herrera’s phone, the report states. “It smells weird and got me feeling like dizzy.”

“No I just got it today,” came the reply. “It was hard ass hell to break. ... Just bring it back bro let me call him.”

Deputies noted messages exchanged between Herrera and Castro-Rivera during the same time period in which both men expressed that they felt ill, according to the report.

In the weeks after they died, sheriff’s detectives used Herrera’s cell phone to arrange an undercover drug deal with Thorpe, the report states. He agreed to meet for a deal at his home on Bougainvillea Avenue in Tampa, according to the report. Deputies arrested him there in late May on unrelated charges.

In an interview with detectives, Thorpe admitted that he knew Herrera, but denied selling him drugs, according to the report. He said he’d only given him baking powder, the report states.

Thorpe was later released from jail on the unrelated charges. He was rearrested Wednesday at his home on a warrant for two murder charges. Records show he was being held in jail on Thursday with bond set at $750,000.