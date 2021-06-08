Tampa man faces murder, robbery charges in shooting, deputies say

A 54-year-old man was arrested Monday night in connection to a robbery that left one person dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Orbo Bailey, of Westchase, faces felony charges of robbery and first-degree murder while engaged in a robbery.

That robbery happened on April 23 at 9910 Sheldon Road, deputies said — an undeveloped parcel of land near railroad tracks in Westchase. Deputies responded to a 911 call about an injured man in the area at about 3 p.m., the agency said. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a deceased man with injuries to his upper body.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to identify the man due to the agency’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law. The agency withholds the names even when no crime is suspected.

Investigators appealed to the public for help in the day’s following the man’s death, asking anyone who was in the area of Sheldon Road near West Linebaugh Avenue that Friday between 2 and 3:30 p.m. to report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies eventually zeroed in on security camera footage that led to Bailey being named a person of interest in the case, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency did not release any other details about the case, or Bailey’s arrest.