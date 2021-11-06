Tampa man facing murder charge in St. Petersburg boxing match shooting

A 21-year-old Tampa man now faces a second-degree murder charge in a shooting that killed one person and injured four others during an outdoor boxing match in St. Petersburg on Oct. 30.

Robert Lee Cooley was arrested Oct. 31 on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in public. On Friday, St. Petersburg police announced he had been arrested in Tampa on an additional charge: second-degree murder.

Cooley and 21-year-old Trevon Montrell Barton were among about 200 people gathered for the Oct. 30 match, which was taking place in a temporary ring set up in the parking lot of the Skyway Plaza, located at 1079 62nd Ave. S, when an altercation occurred around 8:15 p.m., according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Several shots were fired, killing Barton and wounding four other people, police said.

Cooley was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, where he is being held without bail.