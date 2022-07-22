Tampa man fatally shoots roommate, police say

TAMPA — A man fatally shot his roommate at their Sulphur Springs home early Friday, police said.

The man called police about 4:40 a.m. and said he shot his roommate as the two men fought at their home on 8100 block of N 17th St., according to Tampa police.

When officers arrived, they found the man who had been shot lying on a chair in the home’s carport. The shooter was inside the house and was detained after he complied with commands to come outside, police said.

Detectives were investigating Friday and no arrests have been made. Police have not released the name of the shooter or the man who was shot.

