Tampa man fatally shot by Hillsborough deputies after fight at party

TAMPA - A Tampa man was fatally shot by three Hillsborough Sheriff’s deputies following an incident at a party early Sunday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, deputies went to the Bristol Bay Apartments, 4709 Bristol Bay Way, after a report of shots fired when two men got into an argument over a woman. No one was wounded.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, Jonathan Huerta Reyes, 32, would not speak with deputies and led them on a brief foot chase through the apartment complex. When Huerta Reyes saw a deputy pull out a taser, he took out a gun and pointed it at his own head, the sheriff’s office said. Onlookers shouted at Huerta Reyes in English and Spanish to put down his weapon.

A bilingual deputy called to the scene spoke with him by phone while standing a distance away. Reyes said he was going to jail because of the earlier shooting and kept threatening to harm himself, the sheriff’s office said. He put his firearm on the ground but then picked it back up, “forcing deputies to fire their service weapons toward him in fear of their lives and the lives of onlookers nearby,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Sunday. Huerta Reyes was pronounced dead at Tampa General Hospital.

Sgt. Benjamin Kenney, employed with the sheriff’s office for 21 years, Dep. Nicholas Scudder, with HCSO for seven years, and Dep. Jeff Louis, with HCSO for one year, had not been involved in the use of deadly force before this incident, the sheriff’s office said. They have been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

