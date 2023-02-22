Tampa man gets life sentence for bloody double klling, robbery in Hillsborough

A judge has sentenced a 21-year-old Tampa man to life in prison for conspiring to rob and then killing two people, federal authorities announced Monday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, Jy’Quale Samari Grable arranged to drive with two other men to Valrico Station Apartments, 108 Valrico Station Road, the night of Dec. 22, 2020, to steal marijuana from a resident who lived on the third floor.

Grable went up to the apartment with one of the men, Aquavious Smith, while the other man, Elijah Bell, waited in the vehicle, officials said.

Out on the back balcony of the home, prosecutors say Grable shot someone they identified only as “B.B.” in the neck. His spinal cord was severed and he died instantly.

Grable then shot the second person — referred to as “M.M.” in the release — in the chest. Authorities say his heart and one of his lungs were perforated.

Neighbors called for help after hearing the gunshots and seeing “blood dripping from the third floor back balcony apartment down to the lower floors,” the release said.

According to evidence presented at Grable’s trial, investigators connected him to the killings through deleted messages and phone calls. Prosecutors also said members of Grable’s family helped him get rid of the murder weapon and burn the bloody clothing he wore on the night of the killings.

Jurors found him guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery on Nov. 18, 2022.

Prosecutors say Bell pleaded guilty on April 13 and Smith pleaded guilty on June 7.