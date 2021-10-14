Tampa man who intentionally caused car crash arrested on attempted murder charge, troopers say

Anastasia Dawson, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a Tampa man they say is wanted on charges of attempted murder and witness tampering in Alachua County.

Nathaniel Allen Klippel, 20, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon with bail set at $150,000.

He surrendered after troopers surrounded his home on West Fig Street.

The investigation that led to Klippel’s arrest began in September after the highway patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit learned of a crash Klippel intentionally caused along Interstate 75 in Alachua County, agency spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in an email. Investigators said the incident occurred on Sept. 4 while Klippel was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old woman from Valrico.

Klippel and the woman had just passed the exit for Micanopy and were arguing. Suddenly, troopers said, Klippel grabbed the steering wheel and caused the woman to lose control and crash.

Both Klippel and the woman were taken to a hospital, where investigators said multiple witnesses heard Klippel intimidating the woman, telling her not to report the incident.

A week later, though, the woman evaded Klippel and contacted the Highway Patrol to report what really caused the crash. The woman’s statement was enough for troopers to secure a warrant for Klippel’s arrest out of Alachua County, the agency said.

The Highway Patrol did not release the woman’s name.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

    Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia, the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday. Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.

  • Gunman kills two, then himself at Postal Service facility in Memphis

    Two U.S. Postal Service workers were fatally shot Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis and a third employee identified as the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.

  • Black man shot 7 times in suspected hate crime

    A Black father of five was gunned down in an unprovoked attack in Stockton, Calif., in what investigators are saying […] The post Black man shot 7 times in suspected hate crime appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Judge accepts guilty plea of Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal

    A U.S. military judge on Thursday accepted the guilty plea of a Marine who publicly criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN reports.The latest: Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is slated to be sentenced this afternoon, where he faces the possibility of a letter of reprimand and forfeiture of two-thirds of one month’s pay for a year, according to Task & Purpose. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In a legal document accepted by the judge Thursday, Sche

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian throwing fire-bomb, military says

    Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man who was throwing fire-bombs at cars near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the military said. The Palestinian liaison office confirmed the man was killed and that another Palestinian was arrested by the troops. The military wrote on Twitter that the two suspects hurled a fire-bomb at a road leading to an Israeli settlement bloc near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, endangering drivers.

  • Michigan governor orders a 'whole of government' response to elevated levels of lead in tap water in Benton Harbor

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday ordered a “whole of government” response to elevated levels of lead in tap water in the southwestern Michigan city of Benton Harbor and vowed to accelerate the replacement of its lead pipes.

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • 'I was naive’: Mia Khalifa on life after adult films and reclaiming her power with OnlyFans

    Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

    Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh