Tampa man who intentionally caused car crash arrested on attempted murder charge, troopers say

TAMPA — Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a Tampa man they say is wanted on charges of attempted murder and witness tampering in Alachua County.

Nathaniel Allen Klippel, 20, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon with bail set at $150,000.

He surrendered after troopers surrounded his home on West Fig Street.

The investigation that led to Klippel’s arrest began in September after the highway patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit learned of a crash Klippel intentionally caused along Interstate 75 in Alachua County, agency spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in an email. Investigators said the incident occurred on Sept. 4 while Klippel was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old woman from Valrico.

Klippel and the woman had just passed the exit for Micanopy and were arguing. Suddenly, troopers said, Klippel grabbed the steering wheel and caused the woman to lose control and crash.

Both Klippel and the woman were taken to a hospital, where investigators said multiple witnesses heard Klippel intimidating the woman, telling her not to report the incident.

A week later, though, the woman evaded Klippel and contacted the Highway Patrol to report what really caused the crash. The woman’s statement was enough for troopers to secure a warrant for Klippel’s arrest out of Alachua County, the agency said.

The Highway Patrol did not release the woman’s name.