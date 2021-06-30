Tampa man killed in his car at apartment, police say

A man was shot and killed while he sat in his vehicle at the Silver Oaks Apartment complex in East Tampa on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 4200 Kenneth Court around 2 p.m., police said.

Officers said the shooting was not a random act and are investigating it as a homicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Few other details were released about the shooting, including the name and age of the man killed.

There have been nearly two dozen shooting-related deaths in East Tampa since the beginning of the year, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said June 18.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.