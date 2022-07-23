Tampa man who killed roommate arrested

Police arrested a 54-year-old man who called the police Friday after fatally shooting his roommate in Sulfur Springs.

Kennith Phillips, who lived at the 8100 block of N 17th Street, was arrested Saturday and charged with second degree murder. Police said Phillips called dispatch saying his roommate had been shot and complied with officers on-scene.

The name of the man killed was not released.

Phillips was arrested by the Tampa Police Department and taken to Orient Road Jail.