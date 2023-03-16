Tampa man known as ‘Ya Dig’ turns self in, faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death, deputies say

A Tampa man named as a suspect in the Feb. 21 killing of a woman in the University area has turned himself in, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Keonte Henley, 27, was booked into the Orient Road Jail on Tuesday and bail was set at $22,500, jail records show. He bonded out Thursday.

He faces charges of manslaughter with a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the death of a woman who was found badly injured in the 1200 block of East 139th Street around 1 a.m. Feb. 21, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the woman’s name, age or any details about her death.

Henley, who deputies say also goes by “Ya Dig” or “Dig,” was publicly identified as a suspect on March 3.