Tampa man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Tampa man is one of the first people to plead guilty to a criminal charge related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Paul Allard Hodgkins admitted to a single count of obstruction of an official proceeding in a virtual court hearing Wednesday morning, related to his activities during the riots.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop several other charges against Hodgkins.

Hodgkins, 38, was arrested Feb. 16 after FBI investigators said they identified him in pictures and footage of the Capitol on Jan. 6. He was released on $25,000 bail shortly after his arrest. He will remain free as he awaits sentencing, which is set to occur next month in Washington, D.C.

Federal sentencing guidelines suggest Hodgkins could receive a penalty that would range between 15 and 21 months in prison.

As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to pay a fine of $2,000, representing a portion of the more than $1.5 million in damage authorities estimate the rioters caused. Hodgkins also could be ordered to pay a fine ranging from $7,500 and $75,000.

More than 400 defendants nationwide are being tried in the District of Columbia in connection with the Capitol riot and prosecutors have begun to offer plea deals.

A grand jury originally indicted Hodgkins on charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

In a report from an agent involved with the case, the FBI described receiving a confidential tip from someone who knew Hodgkins, then sent them a photo from a friend of a friend that came from far-right social media site Parler and appeared to show Hodgkins in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

An FBI agent compared the selfie to Hodgkins’ drivers license photo and said they appeared to be the same person. The photo appears to show Hodgkins in the Capitol wearing safety goggles under his chin and a dark-colored “Trump” shirt with white letters.

Video footage from the New Yorker magazine also appeared to show Hodgkins in the well of the Senate chamber, waving a red “Trump 2020″ flag next to an elevated desk surrounded by chanting, shouting and praying rioters. He was wearing the “Trump” t-shirt, leather armbands and a dark undershirt, according to court records.

According to the FBI, Hodgkins also appeared to put on latex gloves while standing near a pile of papers on a desk in the Senate Chambers, in CCTV footage from the Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 26, the FBI interviewed Hodgkins, who said he was the man in the photographs and that he had been in the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, according to court records. He traveled alone from Florida to Washington, D.C., on a bus and saw vandalism, injured people and a knife fight while in the Capitol, according to the FBI. He did not participate in breaking windows or fighting, court records indicate.

Hodgkins was required to follow a curfew, stay in Florida, give up his firearms and passport and wear an ankle monitor after he was released on bail.