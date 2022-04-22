Tampa man sent obscene content to teen he met through Crisis Center hotline, deputies say

A 32-year-old Tampa man has been arrested after he sent explicit material to a teen after speaking to her when she called a Crisis Center hotline, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl called the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s 211 hotline around 9:30 a.m. March 28 and left her contact information so that an interventional specialist could call her back, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday night.

Soon after that, a man called the teen and introduced himself as “William,” a counselor at the Crisis Center. They spoke for more than an hour on the recorded line, deputies said.

Within an hour, he called the girl again — this time from a restricted number. He told the teen he was calling to check on her, according to the release.

Over the course of multiple follow-up calls, the man got the teen’s Instagram username, followed her and started sending her direct messages on the social media platform, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say he began sending explicit videos and photos to the teen and asked her to send naked photos of herself — a request she denied. The next day at school, the girl reported what had happened to a school resource deputy.

Investigators determined that “William” was actually Christopher Augusto Laracuente Cotto, a man who had been working at the Crisis Center for about two months, the Sheriff’s Office said. They also learned that Laracuente Cotto volunteers at Iglesia Adoración Y Palabra Jesucristo Es El Señor (Iglesia APJS) in Wesley Chapel as a worship leader, according to the release.

Detectives got a subpoena to search Laracuente Cotto’s cellphone and were able to confirm the teen’s account of the interactions, the Sheriff’s Office said, and when detectives questioned Laracuente Cotto, he confessed.

He was arrested and booked into a Hillsborough County jail Thursday. Laracuente Cotto faces charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, according to jail records. He is being held on a $4,000 bond.

In a statement to the Times sent Thursday night, the Crisis Center said Laracuente Cotto had “passed both his local law enforcement and Level 2 background checks before he was hired and was an employee of the organization for less than 60 days. As soon as the Crisis Center confirmed the inappropriate telephonic contact, the employee was immediately terminated for violating policies.”

The Crisis Center also said it was reviewing its procedures and policies in an effort to prevent similar incidents in the future, and that it will continue to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the actions of this former employee but thankful the victim had a resource available in the community that protected them. We are so sorry that a vulnerable person was hurt because it goes directly against what we work for every day,” said Clara Reynolds, the president and CEO of the Crisis Center.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.