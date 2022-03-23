Tampa man sexually abused girl, 11, he met at gas station, sheriff says

A Tampa man has been arrested after he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl he met at a gas station, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Jorge Moreno, 33, was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery, unlawful use of a communications device, traveling to meet a minor and use of a computer or device to solicit illegal acts. He was being held at the Hillsborough County jail Wednesday without bail.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim’s mother called the agency on Tuesday after she found “inappropriate text messages” on the girl’s phone that had been sent by Moreno.

“The messages were sexual in nature,” the news release states.

Deputies spoke with the girl, who old them that she had met Moreno at a gas station in the 6400 block of W Hillsborough Avenue in the Town ‘N’ Country area the day before. She left with him in his vehicle, after which he sexually abused her.

“He and the victim did not know each other prior to meeting at the gas station,” the news release states.

The girl told deputies that she had agreed to meet Moreno again on Tuesday at the same gas station. Moreno was instead greeted by detectives who were waiting for him there at the designated meet-up time, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said Moreno admitted to the abuse.

“I commend the parents of this juvenile victim for monitoring her child’s cell phone and bringing this matter to us for investigation,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “This incident should serve as a reminder to all parents to keep an eye on their children’s lives online and on their mobile devices.”