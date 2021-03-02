Tampa man shot after charging with a bat during argument, police say

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — An argument escalated into a shooting in New Tampa on Tuesday afternoon that left one man in serious condition, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The shooting occurred at the 20100 block Weeping Laurel Place just after 1 p.m., police said.

A “verbal altercation” turned violent after 30-year-old Jeremy Green kicked the car of a man he knew and “caused damage,” police said. That prompted the other man to grab a bat from his garage and charge at Green in “an aggressive manner.”

Police said that’s when Green fired at the man, who was not named by police, seriously injuring him.

Green was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He faces one count of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Recommended Stories

  • Seafood exporters having to fill out up to 70 pages of paperwork for a single lorry load of fish to EU

    Some British seafood businesses are filling out more than 70 pages of paperwork just to export one lorry of fish to the EU, MPs have been told, amid claims that fishermen are facing the “very opposite” of what was promised by Brexit. With firms facing border delays, added costs and red tape under the trade deal signed with Brussels, industry experts warned that some were now considering relocating parts of their companies to the continent. Martin Youell, a senior manager of fisheries at south west firm Waterdance Fishing, told the Commons environment and food committee that while some problems with EU exports had been resolved, 80 per cent of the difficulties still remained. Separately, Sarah Horsfall, the chief executive of the Shellfish Association of Great Britain said that new paperwork requirements were “extremely excessive” and “unwieldy”, with some exporters facing costs of between £400 and £600 per consignment. Mr Youell pointed to one company - Dorset-based fish merchant Samways - which had been required to complete 71 pages of paperwork, made up of various catch and export health certificates, as well as invoices, for one shipment made last month. Urging ministers to work with Brussels to establish an electronic system to streamline the filing of paperwork, Mr Youell added: “unfortunately we’ve inherited a system, which at least for now is largely paper based, which is a massive problem. “Digitalisation is massive and has got to be a priority. Some kind of shared system that we can all have confidence in has to be an aspiration for the Government. "It cannot have been the aspiration of Brexit, with fishing as the totemic issue and which a lot of people voted upon, to actually lose jobs within fishing and the supply chain, including boats landing overseas because the paperwork is easier. We are at serious risk of doing the very opposite." Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland added that delays at customs meant that the two day delivery schedules from catch to market for many firms were no longer possible. This is having a significant impact on the UK’s reputation and impacting confidence in UK fresh produce, risking many customers in Europe turning to rival competitors who are “waiting to take up these contracts.” "The Norwegians are all over the salmon. These will be long-term losses," she continued. She added that if smaller companies had to cease trading with Europe due to rising costs - with increases predicted to be between £250,000 to £500,000 per year for exporters - then it could be their "demise", given the reliance on the continental market.

  • Thirteen die in southern California crash near Mexico border

    Twenty-seven people were said to have been travelling in an SUV when it collided with a trailer truck.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen on Rudy Giuliani and 'Borat'

    Sacha Baron Cohen says Rudy Giuliani "turned out to be a comedy genius" in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Golden Globe© Awards clips provided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and DCP Rights, LLC.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Third U.S. COVID-19 vaccine by J&J available in 1-2 days, CEO says

    Americans should be able to receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine within the next 24 to 48 hours, its chief executive said on Monday after U.S. regulators approved the vaccine, making it the country's third available one for the novel coronavirus. The drugmaker was still on track to deliver 4 million vaccine doses this week, and 100 million doses by June, J&J CEO Alex Gorsky told NBC News' Today program in an interview. Shares of the pharmaceutical company were up 2.9% in premarket trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • What to Watch Monday: Nick Jonas is back on ‘The Voice,’ ‘Bachelor’ women tell all

    We get the Season 20 premiere of “The Voice” (plus a new NBC drama) while “Bachelor” women return to spill the tea on Raleigh native Matt James.

  • Biden hits Russia with sanctions over Navalny's poisoning in another break from Trump

    The Trump administration didn't take any actions against Russia over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin's top critic.

  • NBC Asian America Piece Has Readers Split Over 'Hate Crime' Statement

    A recent piece by NBC Asian America reporter Kimmy Yam has readers divided for how it framed the recent attacks Asians are facing in the U.S. According to Yam, the 2,800 hate incidents collected by watchdog Stop AAPI Hate over five months last year “weren't necessarily hate crimes” as they included “less severe, yet insidious, forms of discrimination.”

  • Feds Arrest White Supremacist Livestreamer in Dawn Raid, Rattling Supporters

    Broward Sheriff’s OfficeThe FBI arrested a notorious white supremacist livestreamer in an early morning raid in Florida on Tuesday.FBI agents, working with Fort Lauderdale police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested Paul N. Miller, 32, on one charge of being a “convicted felon in possession of a firearm.” The FBI said in a press release that Miller was arrested without incident.Miller’s neighbors in Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside neighborhood reported hearing flashbangs during the raid, which took place around 5 a.m. ET, local TV station NBC 6 reported. One neighbor described seeing law enforcement officers carrying out a box that appeared to have “a shotgun on the front or an AK.”Biden Taps a War on Terror Veteran to Stop White SupremacistsMiller, who goes by the name “Gypsy Crusader” online, has amassed more than 40,000 followers on Telegram, a messaging app and social media network popular with far-right extremists. Many of Miller’s videos feature him dressing up as characters like the Joker or Nintendo’s Mario, then hurling racial abuse at strangers, including children, through the randomized chat app Omegle. Miller can be seen holding a gun in some of his videos.A grand jury indicted Miller on the firearms charge on Feb. 25, according to court records unsealed Tuesday. Miller is charged with illegally possessing a gun on Jan. 17, 2018. The indictment doesn’t describe the 2018 incident in which Miller allegedly had the firearm.Miller’s Tuesday arrest sent shockwaves through internet extremist circles. Miller had recently sold patches promoting his channel to his supporters, with his arrest raising fears among other extremists that the FBI could access his customer files and find out their own names and addresses.In messages captured by extremism researcher Hilary Sargent, Miller’s supporters worried about the possibility that they could soon become FBI targets themselves. If convicted, Miller faces up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former MLB executive says Albert Pujols was lying about his age when he signed a $240 million contract with the Angels

    "Not one person in baseball believes Albert Pujols is the age he says he is," former Miami Marlins President David Samson.

  • Inside the life of controversial artist Kat Von D, from her tattoo empire to her fall from the beauty industry

    Kat Von D rose to fame as a tattoo artist on "Miami Ink" and "LA Ink." She later founded a beauty brand - and faced a plethora of controversies.

  • GOP Senators Grill FBI Director over Use of Geolocation Data to Track Capitol Rioters

    Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) on Tuesday pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray on the procedures federal law enforcement officials have used to track down those who participated in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. “I’m anxious to see those who committed unlawful, violent acts on January 6 brought to justice,” Lee said during a Senate Judiciary Hearing on Tuesday. “I also believe that … with this circumstance, like every other circumstance, we have to make sure that the civil liberties of the American people are protected.” The Utah Republican explained that he had “heard a number of accounts” of people who were in Washington, D.C. on January 6 who never went near the Capitol but were “inexplicably” contacted by FBI agents who knew of their presence in the district that day “with no other explanation, perhaps, other than the use of geolocation data.” “Are you geolocating people, through the FBI, based on where they were on January 6?” Lee asked Wray. “I think there may be some instances in which geolocation has been an investigative tool, but I can’t speak to any specific situation,” Wray responded. “But what are you using to do that?” Lee asked. “What’s your basis for authority? Are you using national security letters?” Wray said, “I don’t believe in any instance we’re using national security letters for investigation of the Capitol—” Lee interrupted to ask the FBI director if he had gone to the FISA court, to which Wray responded he did not “remotely believe FISA is remotely implicated in our investigation.” The senator continued pressing Wray, asking if the FBI is “using warrants predicated on probable cause.” “We certainly have executed a number of warrants in the course of the investigation of January 6,” Wray said. “All of our investigative work in response to the Capitol [riot] has been under the legal authorities that we have in consultation with the [Department of Justice] and the prosecutors.” Later, Hawley continued Lee’s line of questioning regarding geolocation data, asking Wray if his position is that he doesn’t know “whether the bureau has scooped up geolocation data, metadata cell phone records from cell phone towers.” “Do you not know, or are you saying maybe it has or maybe it hasn’t? Tell me what you know about this,” Hawley said. “So when it comes to geolocation data specifically—again, not in a specific instance, but just even the use of geolocation data—I would not be surprised to learn—but I do not know for a fact—that we were using geolocation data under any situation with connection with the investigation of [January 6],” Wray said. “But again, we do use geolocation data under different authorities and specific instances.” The FBI, Department of Justice and local police in Washington, D.C. are investigating the origins and execution of the January rioting at the Capitol, with the probe resulting in hundreds of arrests so far. Republicans have expressed concern that the methods law enforcement has used to track down rioters could infringe upon personal liberty. Last month Bank of America sparked outcry after it said it would hand over banking information to the federal authorities for people suspected of having involvement in the riots. In the days after the riot, Bank of America handed over data to the FBI on thousands of customers who traveled to Washington, D.C. around January 6, Fox News reported.

  • CrossFit condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'loathsome and dangerous lies'

    CrossFit has publicly disavowed Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Republican's previous support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories.

  • Serena Williams stars with daughter Olympia, 3, in new campaign: ‘My mini-me’

    See the mother-daughter duo serve up a sweet message in their first shared fashion campaign.

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo is facing backlash for refusing to cover his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's scandals after praising his pandemic response

    The TV host said he "obviously" can't cover his brother's scandals because it presents a conflict of interest.

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

    An SUV packed with 25 people pulled in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer on a two-lane highway cutting through farmland near the Mexican border early Tuesday, killing 13 and leaving bodies strewn across the roadway. When police arrived some of the passengers were trying to crawl out of the crumpled 1997 Ford Expedition, the front end of the rig still pushing into its left side and two empty trailers jackknifed behind it. Twelve people were found dead when first responders reached the highway, which winds through fields in the agricultural southeastern corner of California about 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of San Diego.

  • I received my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New York City and had to battle a flawed booking system

    An Insider reporter struggled to book an appointment and had to wait in line for hours to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.