Tampa man shot mother, daughter and another woman before firing at cop, records state

A Tampa man shot and wounded his mother and teenage daughter and fatally wounded his mother’s friend before firing at a police officer Wednesday, according to newly released court documents.

An arrest affidavit and a motion filed by prosecutors on Thursday provide an account of what authorities say happened before Michael Monroe Banks shot at the officer and then surrendered.

Among the new details: Banks, 42, admitted to police that he wrote a letter to his 17-year-old daughter “insisting that she enter into a relationship with him and not date anyone else,” and that he got upset when he heard his mother and her friend talking about leaving with the daughter.

Banks’ mother, 60, called police about 12:42 p.m. and said Banks had shot her and her friend at a home on the 10000 block of North 23rd Street, according to the affidavit and the motion filed by prosecutors to keep Banks in jail pending trial.

Officers arrived and encountered Banks’ mother and his daughter outside the house. Both had been shot. Banks’ mother, whose name is not included in the court records, said Banks was armed with a muzzle-loader handgun.

One of the officers, who also is not named in the documents but was identified by the department as Darrin Gibson, saw Banks in the backyard, and Banks fired two rounds at Gibson, documents state.

Banks surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody.

Officers went into the home and found a woman’s body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to her head. A muzzle loader revolver was sitting on a table.

The woman’s name is not included in the court documents and police have not yet publicly identified her.

Banks’ mother told police that she and her friend had been discussing forcing Banks to move out of the house because he “was pursuing a romantic relationship with his daughter,” the 17-year-old girl who was later shot.

Banks’ mother said she then heard a gunshot, turned around and saw her friend fall to the floor as Banks stood over her holding his gun. Banks’ mother said Banks then shot at her, grazing her head, and she ran out of the house, documents state.

Banks’ daughter told police she was in the shower when she heard gunshots. She tried to push the door to keep it closed but Banks shot through the door “at approximately head level,” the documents state. As she ran from the house, Banks shot her in the leg, according to the documents.

Speaking to police, Banks admitted writing the letter to his daughter, according to the court records. Banks told police he heard his mother and her friend talking about leaving with the daughter.

“He described feeling betrayed and upset,” the documents state.

Banks said he went to his room and loaded his revolver. The process includes measuring gun powder before pouring it into each of the six cylinders, pressing projectiles into each cylinder and then seating percussion caps for each cylinder, according to the documents.

Banks said he then went into the kitchen and shot his mother’s friend in the head, then shot his mother, documents state. He said he was trying to kill his mother because he was aiming in the area of her head and upper torso. Banks said he then shot through the bathroom door where his daughter was and then shot her.

Banks said he then reloaded the revolver and left the house through the back door. He said he heard police yelling at him and saw an officer in the front yard of his neighbor’s house. Banks said he shot at the officer, then put the gun on the kitchen table and surrendered.

Gibson was not hit by any rounds and no one else was injured.

Banks was booked into the Hillsborough County jail on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and one count of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

In the pretrial detention motion filed Wednesday, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office argues that there is enough evidence in the case to show that Banks committed the crimes he’s accused of and that he would present a danger to the community if given the chance to bail out of jail.

The motion notes that Banks has at least two prior convictions for violent crimes: aggravated battery on a pregnant female in 2007 and simple battery in 2010.

A hearing on the motion is set for Wednesday afternoon.