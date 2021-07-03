Tampa man wanted for shooting two people at gas station, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 26-year-old Tampa man in connection to a shooing at a gas station from Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Elisaha Black, 26, is who deputies believe may be behind a shooting in the parking lot of a Mobil gas station at 13164 Florida Avenue that injured a man and a woman around 3:05 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Black fled the scene after the shooting in a white Nissan Altima and is still on the run. The extent of the injuries sustained by the victims was not released.

“Surveillance from inside of the gas station gives us a decent view of the suspect in this case,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “If you recognize him or know where our deputies can locate him, please call us with that information.”

Those with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.