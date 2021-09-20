Tampa mayor makes changes to controversial eviction program

Just four days after the Tampa Bay Times released an investigation of a controversial Tampa Police Department program, Mayor Jane Castor announced reforms to it.

The investigation: Journalists Chris O'Donnell and Ian Hodgson reported that a TPD program started under former police chief and current mayor Castor urged landlords to evict hundreds of mostly Black tenants after arrests.

But families still were evicted even after charges were dropped.

The story leads with a family who was evicted after a 16-year-old stole $4.44 in change, a glove, a flashlight, a hoodie and wireless headphones.

The program, intended for "documented violent offenders, gang members or career criminals," led to the eviction.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Even after TPD's Twitter clapback, Castor admitted the program needed changes.

The city will now inform landlords only about "certain serious drug and violent felonies," the Times reports. Notices must be signed off by a police captain and landlords will only be notified about arrests on their properties.

But, but, but: Critics of the program say that's not enough.

Yale Philosophy Professor Jason Stanley called language used to teach the program "pre-genocidal" after Creative Loafing published slides used in police and landlord training that read, "Criminals are like weeds…The BEST way to kill a weed… Is to uproot it! (Eviction serves that purpose.)"

Hillsborough County NAACP president Yvette Lewis told the Times that if evictions based solely on arrests are still happening, that's a violation of renter’s civil rights.

Hillsborough County NAACP is planning a press conference next week to highlight concerns about the program.

"This program needs to be stopped. You’re treating housing as though it’s a privilege."

Yvette Lewis to the Tampa Bay Times

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free