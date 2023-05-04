Tampa middle school assistant teacher arrested on 100 child pornography charges

An assistant teacher at a Tampa middle school has been arrested on 100 counts of child pornography possession, the Tampa Police Department reported on Thursday.

Ricky Broadnax Sr., 55, was arrested Thursday and taken to the Orient Road Jail. He is an assistant teacher at Liberty Middle School, police said.

Police began investigating Broadnax after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “concerning images that were being uploaded and shared online,” Tampa police said in a news release.

Investigators secured a search warrant for Broadnax’s residence in the 18300 block of Highwoods Preserve, where they found “files of child pornography on data storage devices” in a locked safe in his bedroom, the news release states.

“Currently, there are no listed victims related to his employment,” the news release states,” however, this remains a very active investigation. Detectives will continue to work closely with the Hillsborough County School District as the investigation continues.”