Tampa middle school struck by stray bullet, police say

TAMPA — An exterior door to Orange Grove Middle School was struck by a bullet from a gunfire exchange Monday morning, according to Tampa police.

No one was injured, police said in a media release Monday.

According to police, ShotSpotter — a gunshot detection software — picked up on the sound of multiple gunshots near Orange Grove Middle School, 3415 N. 16th St. Police later determined the shooting occurred at a home on the 1500 block of E. 27th Street across from the school.

No one in the home or at the school was injured, police said. However, one round struck an exterior door at the middle school currently used for storage. The door leads to a stairwell that is not in operation, police said.

“No children or classes are in the area, and no threat was posed to the school,” Tampa police said.

Officers spoke with a man who said a person he knew drove by his house and fired several shots at his home. The man then returned fire in self-defense, the release said. Police did not publicly identify anyone involved in the shooting.

Officers have not arrested anyone and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.