Tampa officer, Pinellas deputy shoot, kill man while searching home during robbery investigation

TAMPA — A man was killed Tuesday after two members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force — a Tampa Police Department officer and a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy — shot him while searching a home in Carrollwood, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Chronister spoke to the media Tuesday night outside of a residence located at 2532 Lake Ellen Circle. Chronister described the events that led task force officers to the neighborhood after a robbery Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the task force to assist in finding Pedro Gamez, 30, after a fingerprint identified him as a suspect in the robbery at a Save A Lot, 150 W Fletcher Ave., Sunday, Chronister said. Two men entered the store, filled a bag with groceries and threatened an employee with a shotgun, a Sheriff’s Office media release said Monday. The two men then got into a car with a driver and a front-seat passenger, the release said.

Two deputies saw the vehicle speeding, without any lights on, and attempted to stop it — not knowing the vehicle was possibly involved in a robbery — and someone inside the car shot at the deputies through the vehicle’s back window, according to the release.

The task force investigation led to Lake Ellen Circle Tuesday. They began surveillance in the neighborhood around 4 p.m. and identified a man they believed matched the description of Gamez leaving the home with a woman, Chronister said. They attempted to stop their black Mercedes.

“As they give the orders to move in, these individuals begin ramming task force officer vehicles in an attempt to escape arrest,” Chronister said.

The vehicle was stopped about a block away, he said, and the driver was identified as Rico Dykes, 24, not Gamez. Dykes was arrested on outstanding warrants from Polk County. The woman, who was not named, was not arrested.

Dykes and the woman told task force officers that Gamez was inside the house the pair had just left, Chronister said.

After they were unable to get Gamez to come out of the home, members of the task force called in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s SWAT team to negotiate with him, Chronister said. Eventually, Gamez emerged and was taken into custody.

Gamez told authorities that no one else was in the house, but officers went inside to clear the house room by room, as protocol dictates, Chronister said.

When task force members enter a second-story bedroom, a man who had been inside a closet suddenly opened the door and came out with his arm extended — holding a gun, Chronister said. At that point, he said, the Tampa officer and a Pinellas sheriff’s deputy both “fired multiple shots, striking the man.”

The man, identified as Victor Gamez, 26, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital North, where he later died.

No officers were injured Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Victor Gamez’s death, Chronister said.

The Tampa police officer involved in the shooting has been with the agency for 12 years, Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw of the Tampa Police Department told media Tuesday. The names of the officers who shot Victor Gamez were not released.

It is not known whether Victor Gamez, Dykes or the woman he was with are involved in the Save A Lot robbery, the Sheriff’s Office said, and the agency is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.