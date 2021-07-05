Tampa officer shoots and kills armed suspect during foot chase, police say

Dennis Joyce, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read

TAMPA — A Tampa police officer shot and killed a suspect who pointed a gun at him during a foot chase Sunday night, police said.

The shooting occurred as police answered a call about 10:15 p.m. about a fight involving an armed individual at 3745 N 50th St., police Chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference Sunday.

Police were still notifying next of kin about the death and did not identify the victim. The officer involved is 33, has been with the Police Department for two years and has prior law enforcement experience, Dugan said. He did not identify the officer. The officer was not injured and has been placed on leave.

Dugan said police will release body-worn camera video from the scene. Asked what it will show, the chief said, “We’re going to be able to see the suspect turn, point a firearm and walk toward the officer.”

The suspect later died at a hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene, a warehouse area near 50th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, about five minutes after receiving the call about the fight, Dugan said. They ”identified the suspect,” he fled on foot and the officer chased him, determining that the suspect was armed, Dugan said.

Seconds later, according to a police news release, the officer called out “shots fired” over his radio.

Police were still investigating whether the suspect fired his weapon, Dugan said.

The shooting occurred on Temple Street behind a gas station.

Police are interviewing witnesses and did not know immediately what was behind the fight, Dugan said.

The Florida Department of Law enforcement will investigate the shooting, Dugan said. Mayor Jane Castor announced last June that the outside agency would take over police shooting investigations as part of a series of police reforms instituted in the wake of the national reckoning over race that followed the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Private-equity battle shapes up for number-four U.K. supermarket chain

    A private-equity battle for a U.K. supermarket chain highlighted an otherwise quiet day in European stocks on Monday, with the key U.S. market shut for a holiday.

  • Sampson Co. deputy shoots, kills 'armed suspect' during traffic stop

    A Sampson County sheriff's deputy fatally shot an "armed suspect" during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

  • German man surrenders to Italian police in boat crash probe

    A German businessman returned to Italy to surrender himself on Monday to police investigating a boating accident that killed two Italians last month on Lake Garda, Italian authorities said. A man, 37, and a woman, 25, were killed in the June 19 night-time collision on the lake, a popular tourist destination. Brescia Prosecutor Francesco Prete told state TV on Monday that the suspect is being investigated for two counts of manslaughter.

  • Capitol attack: what Pelosi’s select committee is likely to investigate

    The body created by the speaker will have a broad mandate to examine the facts, circumstances and causes of the Capitol attack Pro-Trump supporters clash with police outside the Capitol. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Nancy Pelosi’s creation of a House select committee to investigate the 6 January insurrection reopens the possibility of a comprehensive inquiry into myriad security failures and the causes of the deadly attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob. The committee will have subpoena power

  • Cambodia PM weighs in to get pet lion returned to owner

    A pet lion that authorities seized from a house in Cambodia's capital last week was reunited with its owner on Monday - after a personal intervention by Prime Minister Hun Sen. Police and wildlife officials initially raided the property on June 27, saying they were rescuing the animal after videos of it appeared on the social media app TikTok, and neighbours raised the alarm. In the days that followed, social media posts appeared saying the lion should be returned to the owner, who had denied accusations of mistreating the animal.

  • Biden’s new dilemma: How to slash housing costs for low-income borrowers

    A long-awaited Supreme Court decision last month gave President Joe Biden the ability to remove the Trump-era leader of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and he wasted no time.

  • Climate Change Is Making It Harder for Campers to Beat the Heat

    Jill Laidlaw has worked for 37 years at Camp Cavell in Lexington, Michigan, a little spot of paradise on Lake Huron. But she has seen trouble in paradise: climate change. Temperatures in Michigan have risen by 2 to 3 degrees, on average, in the past century, and Laidlaw said she had seen the effects of that warming in many ways, from hotter days and warmer nights to stronger rainstorms, harmful algae blooms in the region's lakes and an explosion of ticks. And increasingly common bans on any kind

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

    The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou

  • Moment student captures large UFO hovering 'for 10 seconds' over Devon seafront

    Matthew Evans, 36, spotted the bright unidentified object while looking out of his top-floor flat window last week.

  • Members of Heavily-Armed Black Militia Shut Down Traffic on Massachusetts Interstate for Nine Hours

    A group of heavily-armed men who say they’re part of a movement “that does not recognize” the laws of the United States were arrested Saturday after a nine-hour standoff with police that shut down parts of a Massachusetts interstate.

  • Shares in Hong Kong's Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as "extremely inappropriate" and without authorisation. The employee's memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

  • Ohio police chief out after leaving 'Ku Klux Klan' note on Black officer's coat

    "There's no one word to explain how disgusting this is,” Sheffield Lake's mayor said of the incident involving the city's longtime police chief.

  • A California man was arrested after illegal homemade fireworks at his home later exploded in his neighborhood leaving 17 people injured, DOJ says

    According to the DOJ, 27-year-old Arturo Ceja had traveled to Nevada multiple times in June to buy "various types of explosives."

  • American lawyer convicted of assaulting Hong Kong police officer to be sentenced

    An American corporate lawyer convicted of assaulting a police officer in Hong Kong during a period of citywide unrest about 18 months ago is to be sentenced July 6. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, has been in custody since July 22, when a Hong Kong magistrate found him guilty of assaulting Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang in December 2019. Bickett was denied bail.

  • 27-year-old arrested in Los Angeles explosion had 16 tons of illegal fireworks, feds say

    Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday when a controlled detonation of some of the cache by police failed.