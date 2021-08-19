Tampa officer shot at alleged robber who pointed gun at them, police say

TAMPA — A Tampa police officer shot at a robbery suspect early Thursday morning after the alleged robber pointed a gun at the officer, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the officer was searching for a suspect who was wanted for burglaries in the area of Nebraska and Linebaugh Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Once the officer drove by the suspect, police say they “flashed” a firearm and pointed it at the officer.

That’s when the officer pulled out a weapon of their own and fired, according to police. The shot missed and the alleged robber fled on foot, but was eventually caught and arrested.

Police say there were no injuries in the incident.

The identities of those involved were not released by police. The department said in an early morning news release that more details will be released later Thursday.

