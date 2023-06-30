Tampa officers shoot, kill man in gunfire exchange, police say

Officers with the Tampa Police Department shot and killed a 42-year-old man after police say he fired multiple gunshots during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Busch Boulevard at 10:50 p.m. for a report of an armed person firing shots from a gray Kia Soul, according to a news release and details provided by Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson during a news conference at the scene.

Minutes later, officers spotted the car going south on North 40th Street. Just before 11 p.m. officers attempted a felony traffic stop at the intersection of 40th Street and East 32nd Avenue. The passenger of the vehicle, the 42-year-old man, got out and fired multiple rounds at officers and struck their vehicles, police said.

Officers returned fire and struck the man, who then got back in the Kia and the driver, a 37-year-old woman, drove south on North 40th street.

About 11 p.m. the car stopped and the driver got out of the car and surrendered to officers. After about five minutes, officers approached the vehicle, according to Johnson.

Police removed the man from the car. He died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators said the firearm in the car matched the description of the gun used in Busch Boulevard shooting. Detectives were investigating what led up to that shooting.

Police did not release the names of the suspects or the two officers — one hired in 2021, the other in 2017 — involved in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. The State Attorney’s Office has charges pending against the driver, police said.

The officers who shot at the suspects are on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.