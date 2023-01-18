Tampa officers shot at in Grant Park, police say

Three Tampa police officers were shot at Tuesday night while on patrol in the Grant Park neighborhood, police said.

The officers, who are part of the department’s Street Anti-Crime squad, were patrolling on the 3600 block of 54th Street in an unmarked car and in plain clothes about 5:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. As the officers drove south on 54th Street, a person who was with a group gathered outside a home shot toward the officers, striking their car and causing minor damage, police said.

The officers did not shoot back and no one was injured, police said.

Detectives were working to identify and arrest the shooter, Tampa interim police Chief Lee Bercaw said in the news release.

The department’s Street Anti-Crime squads focus on “high crime areas,” according to the city of Tampa’s website. Officers on the squads have knowledge of repeat offenders and crime patterns in a particular region so the squad “can more rapidly identify suspects, solves crimes and prevent additional crimes from occurring,” the website says.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 813-321-6130. For a possible cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at Tamp Bay at Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).