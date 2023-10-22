Tampa Pig Jig returns for another year
The Tampa Pig Jig is an annual fundraising event held on downtown Tampa’s waterfront and features beer, live music, and a BBQ competition. The event, presented by RIPA & Associates, Valley Bank, and Baldwin Risk Partners, donates proceeds to NephCure and supports its mission to find treatment and a cure for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome. The Tampa Pig Jig has become one of Tampa's favorite fall events combining live music, games, a silent auction, and delicious food and drinks into one day.