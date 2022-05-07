Tampa police say 14-year-old runaway is shooting victim

TAMPA — The fatal shooting victim discovered early Friday morning has been identified as a 14-year-old runaway from Temple Terrace.

Tampa Police detectives said they believe Nilexia B. Alexander was the person found dead after dispatchers received a call just before 4 a.m. Friday that a body was in the 100 block of West Floribraska Avenue and several shots had been fired.

A Tampa Police Department news release issued said investigators are continuing to work to confirm the identity and to uncover the circumstances that let to her death.

In the past, the teen was known to spend time in the Jackson Heights area when she left her home in Temple Terrace, police said. Detectives asked that anyone who saw her in the past few days call the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.