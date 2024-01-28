Tampa police make 18 arrests from Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested 18 people amid the Gasparilla festivities Saturday.

According to police, the arrests included two for driving under the influence, eight boating under influence arrests, and eight other disturbances.

2 seriously hurt after car crashes into Publix semi-truck on I-275

The department said there were over 30 law enforcement agencies that helped patrol the area through land, sea, and air.

“I want to thank all of the Tampa Police officers who worked to keep paradegoers safe,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “This event is truly a team effort. I would like to also thank the many law enforcement agencies from around Tampa Bay that assisted in keeping Gasparilla safe for everyone.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said there was a total of 72 law enforcement vessels and the helicopters along the Hillsborough River and Hillsborough Bay.

FWC officers also “issued 84 boating warnings, 26 citations, arrested and removed 8 impaired operators from the water and reported only 1 boating accident investigation,” according to a release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.