Tampa police arrest 16-year-old in shooting death of 13-year-old

TAMPA — A 16-year-old faces a charge of first-degree murder in last month’s shooting death of a 13-year-old boy, according to Tampa police.

Ja’Marion Strange was arrested Friday night in the Nov. 23 shooting of Ty’Quahn Johnson, who police said was found wounded outside the Lee Davis Community Center. Callers reported the shooting about 4:42 p.m. near the intersection of E 26th Avenue and N 22nd Street.

Officers said they found the wounded 13-year-old. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died of his wounds two days later.

Strange was already in custody Friday when he was arrested on the murder charge, accused of shooting at the home of Johnson’s family earlier in November. Police said he faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting into a building for that Nov. 8 attack on the victim’s home, while the family was inside.

It does not appear that the 16-year-old has been booked into the Hillsborough County jail as of Saturday and may be in juvenile detention.

Investigators said they built a case against Strange using video, witnesses and help from the public. The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 873-8477.

