Tampa police arrest boy, 14, on weapons charges in Ybor shooting

Tampa Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on weapons charges Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Ybor City.

At the time of the Oct. 29 incident that left two people dead and 16 injured, police say two officers were notified of a disturbance at the intersection of 16th Street and 7th Avenue where they saw the boy displaying a firearm before fleeing the scene.

Detectives with the police department then followed a lead that suggested the boy had fled to Palm Beach, according to a Thursday news release from the agency.

He was taken into custody in Palm Beach County with the help of the Palm Beach Fugitive Apprehension Unit and charged with one felony count of minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask and one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm.

The Tampa Bay Times is not naming the boy because of his age.

The 14-year-old was moved to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and is being held there until he is transported back to Tampa.

“There is no reasonable explanation for a 14-year-old to be in possession of a firearm,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in the release. “I am incredibly proud of the hard work our officers and detectives continue to dedicate to this investigation, which has led to another significant arrest in the case. We appreciate all the tips provided by our community to aid this investigation and we will continue to work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure that all those involved are arrested and held accountable for their actions. Our job is not finished.”

Tampa police are asking anyone with photos, videos or information regarding the shooting to reach out through an online portal created to help with the ongoing investigation.