Tampa police arrest man in connection to Ybor City murder

The Tampa Police Department say they arrested a man responsible for a July 5 murder in Ybor City on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Marquis Lezate Walter, 28, from North Tampa, faces a charge of premeditated murder in the first degree, police said.

Walter got into an argument with another man on July 5, police said. Later in the night, he returned to shoot the same man while he was walking to his car near the intersection of Third Avenue and 17th Street, police said. Walter fired several shots, the release said.

Surveillance video was used to identify Walter, according to Tampa police. Walter was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and transported to the Orient Road Jail.