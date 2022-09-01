Tampa police arrest Pasco deputy in fatal animal abuse case, department says

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Wednesday after police say he abused his girlfriend’s cat at the couple’s apartment in Tampa, resulting in the cat’s death.

About a month after Eric Harris and his girlfriend moved into an apartment together, they argued on Aug. 21 about the woman’s two cats “defecating on the floor outside of their litter box and jumping onto the counters and furniture,” the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Wednesday night.

When the woman got home around 7 p.m. the next night, both cats were hiding in their crate, according to the release.

She pulled 3-year-old Axel out of the crate and saw that he had broken, bloody toenails on his back paws, and his back legs were preventing him from standing, police said.

The woman took her cat to her regular vet, who examined Axel’s injuries and told her the cat should be taken to an animal hospital, the release said. Axel died later that day.

The vet contacted the police. Detectives say when they questioned Harris, the deputy denied doing anything to harm Axel and said nothing had been wrong with the cat while his girlfriend was away from home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement performed a necropsy — which is an autopsy for animals — on Aug. 26 and found evidence of severe hemorrhaging, internal organ bruising and injuries to Axel’s face, including a missing tooth, according to the release, “and markings were found on his body indicating that he had been stomped.”

Authorities ruled Axel’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Tampa police arrested Harris at his apartment on Wednesday. According to the release, he faces a felony charge of animal cruelty.

Booking information, including Harris’ photo, was not available in jail records as of this writing.