Tampa Police arrest suspect wanted for kidnapping and sexual battery of DoorDash Driver

Tampa Police announced on Saturday the arrest of a man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a DoorDash delivery driver earlier this week.

Joseph Killins, 38, was arrested Friday night at the Tampa Inn hotel, according to the police.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a Hispanic female delivery driver in her early 20s was kidnapped at gunpoint trying to deliver food at a hotel located at 4312 W. Boy Scout Blvd. in Tampa.

Police said Killins forced the woman to drive them back to an apartment complex, where he sexually assaulted her. The victim’s family tracked her location and rescued her. Killins responded by firing multiple times, with one shot hitting a family member of the victim’s girlfriend.

Read: ‘No regard for human life’: Police search for man accused of kidnapping, raping DoorDash driver

The following day, Killins attacked another woman at the Belara Lakes Apartments. Police say he threw the woman, a Hispanic female in her early 40s, to the ground, punched her, and then stole her backpack.\

The police department said detectives working on each case were able to develop leads that connected the kidnapping and the robbery. The investigation led them to the Tampa Inn, where they arrested Killins.

Read: Brevard County deputies ask for public’s help in locating escaped inmate

“This criminal is now off the streets thanks to the tireless efforts of every Tampa Police Department employee and the assistance provided by members of our community,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw.

Police say Killins faces charges of armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery, and aggravated battery with a weapon. He is now being held at the Orient Road Jail.













Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.