Tampa police ask for help to find missing, endangered woman, 87

Tampa police are asking for the public’s help to find an 87-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday and is considered endangered.

Ida Elena Perez was last seen on the 5100 block of S Manhattan Avenue about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Perez is Hispanic, stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with roses on the shoulders, a long-sleeved red flannel shirt with cats on it, brown or pink pants and sneakers. Perez walks with a limp, uses a collapsible purple cane with a black handle and may seem confused or disoriented, police said.

Police asked anyone who sees Perez to call 813-231-6130.