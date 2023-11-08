Tampa police believe teen girl found dead in Hyde Park died by suicide

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available. Resources are listed at the bottom of this story.

Police believe that a teen girl who was found dead Monday evening along a street in Tampa’s Hyde Park neighborhood likely died from suicide.

Officers responded about 7:15 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person lying near the roadway close to the intersection of West Hyde Park Place and South Parker Street, according to police. The location is near a large high-end apartment building, and a short distance from the Bayshore Boulevard waterfront.

Officers found a girl in her mid-teens with upper body trauma, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a news release late Monday night that her death was suspicious but that there was no apparent threat to public safety.

On Wednesday, police said they believe the girl died by suicide.

“After finding additional evidence that evening, investigators believe the death was related to suicide,” a police spokesperson said in an email. “We are waiting on final confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, reach out to the 24-hour National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by texting or calling 988 or chat with someone online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211 or by visiting crisiscenter.com.