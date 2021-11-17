Tampa police find car linked to discovery of body parts in McKay Bay

Tampa police say they have found a car linked to the discovery of a leg and other body parts floating in Tampa’s McKay Bay.

Police asked for the public’s help Monday in finding the car, described as a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania tag reading #HDE6564.

Police confirmed Wednesday they had found it but, citing an ongoing investigation, would not say where it was found or who owns it.

A fisherman near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge spotted a human body part Thursday and called police. The following day, more body parts were found in the bay. Police asked for the public’s help identifying the body and released an image of a tattoo from a lower right calf.

The tattoo features three hearts and the names Sean, Greg and Zach.