Tampa’s police chief resigns after flashing badge during golf cart stop

Tampa’s police chief resigns after flashing badge during golf cart stop
2
Mirna Alsharif and Phil Helsel
·2 min read

The police chief of Tampa, Florida who flashed her badge to get out of a stop for traveling in a golf cart without a license plate has resigned, according to a statement published on Monday.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor requested former police chief Mary O’Connor's resignation after an investigation into the Nov. 12 incident in Oldsmar, northwest of Tampa, which was captured on a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy’s body camera.

O’Connor, who was appointed police chief in February, was a passenger in a golf cart driven by her husband that night, police said in a statement.

The body camera video shows O’Connor ask the deputy whether his body camera is on, and when he responds that it is, she says, “I’m the police chief in Tampa.”

The deputy asks how she’s doing.

“I’m doing good. I’m hoping that you’ll just let us go tonight,” O’Connor says as she opens her badge case and hands it to her husband, the video shows. The deputy then let them go.

In a statement, O'Connor said that it was the first time the couple had left the “golf-cart friendly community," where they own a property, adding that it was “poor judgment” to be driving it on a public roadway without appropriate tags.

O’Connor offered to pay any fine and apologized to the deputy. She was placed on administrative leave until she resigned Monday.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor in a golf cart driven by her husband in Oldsmar, northwest of Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 12, 2022. (Tampa Police Department via YouTube)
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor in a golf cart driven by her husband in Oldsmar, northwest of Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 12, 2022. (Tampa Police Department via YouTube)

“As the Chief of Police, you are not only to abide by and enforce those standards but to also lead by example," Castor, who served as Tampa's police chief from 2009 to 2015, said in a statement.

“It is unacceptable for any public employee, and especially the city’s top law enforcement leader, to ask for special treatment because of their position. Public trust in Tampa’s police department is paramount to our success as a city and community," Castor said.

Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw will take over as acting chief "while a comprehensive national search is conducted," according to the statement.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Tampa Police Chief Resigns After Flashing Badge During Traffic Stop

    Mary O’Connor resigned her position as police chief of Tampa, Florida, after bodycam footage showed her using her police badge to get out of a traffic stop while driving an unmarked golf cart on November 12.Bodycam footage shows an officer, identified by local media as a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy, approaching a golf cart outside a bank in Palm Harbor. The officer explains that he stopped the vehicle because it was driving with no tag.O’Connor, seen in the footage sitting in the passenger seat next to her husband, asks: “Is your camera on?” which the deputy confirms. O’Connor then says: “I’m the police chief of Tampa,” adding, “I’m hoping you’ll let us go tonight.”Toward the end of the stop, O’Connor hands the deputy her business card, saying, “If you ever need anything, call me – serious.”According to a police disposition, O’Connor and her husband were let go with a verbal warning.O’Connor brought the incident to the attention of Tampa City Mayor Jane Castor on November 30, according to a police disposition. An internal investigation was opened and O’Connor was placed on administrative leave on December 2.On December 4, the internal investigation found that O’Connor had violated Tampa Police Department policy during the traffic stop. She had resigned by December 5, the City of Tampa said. Credit: Tampa Police Department via Storyful

  • Florida police chief resigns after video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop

    Footage showed Mary O’Connor identifying herself as Tampa police chief and telling deputy she was ‘hoping that you’ll let us go’

  • Tampa Police chief resigns after flashing badge during traffic stop in Oldsmar

    Mayor Jane Castor stated she has accepted Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor's resignation after she was stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy on Nov. 12. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw will serve as acting Chief during this time. A statement also said that "there is no deadline for selecting the next chief, but [Mayor Castor] fully expects that a national search and hiring process will take several months."

  • Tampa police chief resigns after traffic stop investigation

    Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned after an internal affairs investigation into a traffic stop, according to a release from the city.

  • NYC 'sweet spot' price for a parking space is $300K-$400K

    New condo developments in NYC are installing robotic parking systems, spaces selling for around $300,000 to $600,000.

  • Social Security: Why Patience Doesn't Always Pay Off

    You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal wage history once you arrive at your full retirement age (FRA). Now once you turn 70, you can't grow your Social Security benefits any more. If you don't have a lot of money in retirement savings, then you may be motivated to delay your Social Security filing so you can grow your benefits on a monthly basis.

  • Carlos Alcaraz youngest year-end No. 1 in ATP rankings

    Teenager Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest year-end No. 1 in the history of the ATP computerized rankings and joins fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal as the first players from the same country to claim the top two spots at the close of a season since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1996. The final men’s tennis rankings for 2022 were published Monday, and Alcaraz’s rise from No. 32 at the end of 2021 is the largest single-season jump to No. 1. Iga Swiatek finished the year with a substantial lead in the final WTA rankings, which were released last month.

  • Direct-Indexed Assets to Balloon in Coming Years, Cerulli Says

    Assets in direct-index products will nearly double to $800 billion by 2026, according to the research firm.

  • Drug bust nets kilo of fentanyl

    David Giamarco of Zanesville arrested for trafficking several types of drugs.

  • Moscow Patriarchate priest suspected of pedophilia ordained as bishop

    The Ukrainian Orthodox Church–Moscow Patriarchate has ordained the secretary of the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Eparchy, Nikita Storozhuk, as a bishop, according to the diocese’s live broadcast on Facebook on Dec. 4.

  • Georgia State confirms student was killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at gas station near campus

    Georgia State officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man shot and killed near campus attended the university. Atlanta police confirmed that one man died in the shooting, but have not released his name. A Georgia State spokeswoman said an email was sent to students overnight alerting campus about the student’s death.

  • December strikes: Who is striking and what are their pay claims?

    Hundreds of thousands of workers have walked out, or threatened to, causing widespread disruption.

  • KC police chief finalists chosen amid criticism from local leaders. Here’s who they are

    One candidate is a major in the department while the other two come from departments on the east coast.

  • Police identify 15-year-old girl shot to death at high school birthday party in Clayton County

    The shooting happened at a party attended by students from all around the metro area, according to investigators.

  • Paul Pelosi emerges in public for first time since California attack

    Paul Pelosi made his first appearance in public at the Kennedy Center on Sunday since suffering an alleged assault at the hands of David DePape in his California home.

  • USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor

    USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter lived through the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor even though his battleship exploded and sank after being pierced by aerial bombs. On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy and the National Park Service will host a remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor in honor of those killed.

  • Timing the stock market is ‘fraught with peril’ right now, strategist explains

    F.L.Putnam Chief Market Strategist Ellen Hazen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how mixed economic signals are making difficult to time the stock market, which stocks she likes, and the labor market.

  • Ex-Georgia Amazon employees plead guilty to ‘staggering’ fraud to buy luxury cars, high end jewelry

    Former Amazon employees Kayricka Wortham and Demetrius Hines have pleaded guilty to defrauding Amazon of nearly $10 million during their time with the company.

  • Who Will Die in 'The White Lotus' Season 2?

    Our guide to the most likely characters to fall victim to in the HBO series' latest murder mystery.

  • Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' Daughters Help Decorate Christmas Tree in Sweet Photos

    Emma Heming Willis shares daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, with Bruce Willis