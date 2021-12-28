Tampa police corporal arrested on battery charge

TAMPA — A Tampa police corporal was arrested Monday on a battery charge that he is accused of committing while off duty, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Corporal John Simpkins was arrested Monday at around 11 a.m. The incident occurred Thursday. No details on the incident were released.

The department has placed Simpkins on administrative leave. He was been with the department since 2008, police said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Simpkins remained in jail Monday evening, according to Hillsborough County arrest records.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by any employee with the Tampa Police Department,” interim Police Chief Ruben Delgado said in a statement. “We take domestic violence very seriously and will always advocate on behalf of the victim.”