Tampa Police detectives seek clues after two men were shot early Sunday

TAMPA — Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the early morning hours Sunday and asking anyone with information to contact them.

The men, whose names were not released, were shot at about 3 a.m. at a residence at the 3400 block of E North Bay St. Both were shot in the upper body and were transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses saw a four-door, light-colored sedan fleeing the scene, police said.

Anyone with information can call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact them through the Tampa Police Department app available through Google Play or the Apple Store.