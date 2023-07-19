Tampa police identify man accused of stabbing woman, firing at officers after chase

A man officers say stabbed the mother of his children 13 times might have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a shootout with police, according to the Tampa Police Department.

In a news release Tuesday night, Tampa police named Michael Bresnahan, 33, as the man accused of stabbing the mother of his three children — between ages 2 and 6 — in front of them on Monday. Police said Bresnahan then drove the children to his brother’s house, stole his AK-47 rifle and drove off.

Officers pursued Bresnahan after he pointed the rifle at police and sped off in his car at West Cypress Street and North Lois Avenue.

Bresnahan crashed into another car at North Florida Avenue and East Gladys Street. After the crash, police said evidence shows gunshots were fired from Bresnahan’s car. Eighteen officers fired their weapon at Bresnahan in response but it appears Bresnahan died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. Final autopsy results are pending.

The children’s mother remains in the hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday night, police said.

Neither the man driving the sedan nor his passenger had serious injuries, police said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Aerial and police body camera footage released Tuesday show officers pursuing Bresnahan through Tampa streets for several minutes before crashing into the sedan. Police fired several gunshots at Bresnahan’s crashed car, and after the shooting stopped, body camera footage shows police pulling bystanders from cars at the scene.

All officers who discharged their weapon were placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, officers said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Police did not release the officers’ names.