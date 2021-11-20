Tampa police identify victim of remains found in McKay Bay

The Tampa Police Department identified Stephanie Crone-Overholts as the missing person whose remains were found in McKay Bay, a police news release said Saturday. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Police first asked the public for help last week to identify the victim after a fisherman spotted a human body part near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge and reported it to law enforcement. More remains were found floating around the bay the next day.

Police released a photo of Crone-Overholts’ tattoo of three hearts with the names Sean, Greg and Zach located below her lower right calf.

Police found a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate reading #HDE6564 Wednesday in connection to Crone-Overholts’ death. Law enforcement have not released more information, citing an ongoing investigation. Crone-Overholts was from Erie, Pennsylvania, but lived in Jacksonville, according to her Facebook.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.