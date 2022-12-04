Tampa police investigate dead body found in parking lot near Ybor City

Tampa police are investigating a dead body found Sunday morning in a parking lot just off N Nebraska Avenue near Ybor City, officers said in a news release.

The Tampa Police Department received a report around 8:30 a.m. Sunday of a dead body in an enclosed area of a parking lot on E Forest Avenue. Officers believe the dead man was in his mid-40s. They say he suffered an upper-body injury.

Officers said the investigation is still in its early stages, and a cause of death and the victim’s identity has not been released.