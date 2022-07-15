Tampa police investigate death of man found with ‘upper body trauma’

Tampa police on Friday said they were investigating the death of a man found with “upper body trauma.”

Police said they were called at 7:16 a.m. Friday to the 8000 block of Hampton Lake Drive to a report of a “male down,” police said in a news release.

Once on scene, police found a man in his 40s dead. Police said the investigation is in its early stages, but that detectives don’t believe the man’s death was a random act.

No other details, including the dead man’s name, were released Friday.

Police said anyone with information about the incident can call them at 813-231-6130.