Tampa police investigate early morning homicide

Tampa police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the sound of gunshots near the 2400 block of East Columbus Drive just before 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid before the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said they do not believe the homicide is a random act. An investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).