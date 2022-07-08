Tampa police investigate fatal shooting near MacDinton’s on South Howard

Tampa police say a person was shot to death near MacDinton’s Irish Pub early Friday morning.

Police said in a news release that they were summoned to the 400 block of South Howard Avenue at 2:48 a.m. Friday “in reference to a male who had been shot.”

Officers arrived and found the person with gunshot wounds.

“Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on scene,” the news release states. “The shooter was detained nearby and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. At this time there is no continuing threat of violence to the community.”

No other details were immediately released.