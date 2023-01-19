Tampa police investigate multiple shootings at apartment complex, one woman dead

The Tampa Police Department is investigating what it believes are multiple shootings at an apartment complex Wednesday night, including one that killed a woman, the agency said in a news release.

Police responded to Silver Oaks Apartments, 4200 Kenneth Court, in Tampa about 8:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died, police said.

Police are investigating what they say appears to be multiple shootings at the apartment Wednesday night. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos from the area around the apartment, the news release states.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the shootings.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130. For a possible cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). People can also report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or a send a tip using their P3 Tips mobile app.